Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 79,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,385,000 after buying an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 663,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,115,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,214,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY stock traded down $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.31. 326,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,908. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

