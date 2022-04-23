Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,700 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.20) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,410 ($83.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.76) to GBX 6,100 ($79.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($94.98) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,664 ($73.69) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,849.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,253.09. The company has a market cap of £91.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.