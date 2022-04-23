JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Trading Up 2.5%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get JFE alerts:

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. On average, analysts predict that JFE Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.