JOE (JOE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.37 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $240.74 million and $9.37 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.02 or 0.07454324 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,470.39 or 0.99804455 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 218,997,151 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

