Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,062 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $181.54 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $185.94. The company has a market cap of $477.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

