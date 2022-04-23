JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €37.10 ($39.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a 1 year high of €57.80 ($62.15). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.97. The firm has a market cap of $552.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.70.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

