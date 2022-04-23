JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($2.90) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.39) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.47) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.10 ($3.33) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.55) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.35 ($2.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.90 ($3.12).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.47).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

