JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target to €53.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($62.37) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €64.50 ($69.35) to €48.40 ($52.04) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.39) to €48.00 ($51.61) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

