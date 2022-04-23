JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,850 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.19) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.44) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.78) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.03) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($30.90) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,633 ($34.26).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,188 ($28.47) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,046.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The stock has a market cap of £165.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,259.50 ($29.40).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.54), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,042,935.21).

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.