JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,318,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,593,865. The company has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

