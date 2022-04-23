JulSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.05 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

