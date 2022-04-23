Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Given New €37.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €52.00 ($55.91) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

JGHHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €28.50 ($30.65) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Shares of JGHHY stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

