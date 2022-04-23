Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 161500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The stock has a market cap of C$10.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.

Kane Biotech Company Profile (CVE:KNE)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

