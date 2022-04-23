Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins downgraded Karora Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark downgraded Karora Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of KRR opened at C$6.50 on Friday. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.94.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

