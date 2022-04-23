Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

KZIA stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZIA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

