Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

K stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $70.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

