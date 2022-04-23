Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €695.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($747.31) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($887.10) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($870.97) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €772.54 ($830.69).

EPA:KER opened at €529.20 ($569.03) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €582.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €642.90. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

