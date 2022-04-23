KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

