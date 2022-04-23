Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$36.50 at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KEY. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.28.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.17. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$25.43 and a 12-month high of C$35.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

