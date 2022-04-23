Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Up 34.2%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 34.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 million, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of -0.53.

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

