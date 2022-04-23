Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $215.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KXSCF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

OTCMKTS KXSCF traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $109.81. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.