King DAG 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40,278.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $20.78 million and $40,278.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

