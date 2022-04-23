Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €91.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($97.85) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($98.92) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.31 ($97.11).

FRA:KGX opened at €58.00 ($62.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.25. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

