Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given New €91.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($118.28) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KIGRY. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Kion Group stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.50.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

