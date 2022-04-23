Kleros Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.35 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Kleros has a total market cap of $44.35 million and approximately $393,523.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002448 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 623,489,294 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.