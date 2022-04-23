Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0358

Klever (KLV) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Klever has a market capitalization of $121.68 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.85 or 0.07434035 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,788.82 or 0.99934647 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

