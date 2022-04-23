Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 14,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 37,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Know Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.11.

Know Labs ( OTCMKTS:KNWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Know Labs, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

