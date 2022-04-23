Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $57,210.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $57,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -829.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

