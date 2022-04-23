Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Stock Price Down 10%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15). 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 324,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.79. The company has a market cap of £106.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13.

Kropz Company Profile (LON:KRPZ)

Kropz plc operates as an explorer developer of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

