Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Stock Price Down 10%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15). 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 324,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.79. The company has a market cap of £106.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13.
Kropz Company Profile (LON:KRPZ)
