Kryptomon Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryptomon has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $299,345.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.40 or 0.07398530 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,888.03 or 0.99956859 BTC.

About Kryptomon

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

