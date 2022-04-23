KuCoin Token Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.13 or 0.00050625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.98 billion and $2.85 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00033918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00104223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars.

