LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognition Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of CGTX opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.80.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
