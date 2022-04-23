Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Lam Research stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $463.13. 2,027,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,619. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $593.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.