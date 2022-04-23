Lethean Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $339,725.99 and approximately $39.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,736.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.40 or 0.07429953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.20 or 0.00267250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.75 or 0.00794601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.45 or 0.00685654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00088049 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00387882 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

