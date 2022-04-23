Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,088.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,299 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,605 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 69,989 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

