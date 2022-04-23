Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

LTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Life Time Group stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.53.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,469,000.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

