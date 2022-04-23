LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LFVN opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.35.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff purchased 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 544.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

