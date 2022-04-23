Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $145,365.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $145,365.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00265950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001620 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

