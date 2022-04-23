Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.24.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

