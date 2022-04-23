Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 658,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,730. The company has a market cap of $362.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,995.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,474,927.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liquidia by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 4,365.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.