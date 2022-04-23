Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

