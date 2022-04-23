Lithium (LITH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $214,190.00

Lithium (LITH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Lithium coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lithium has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Lithium has a total market cap of $8.14 million and $214,190.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lithium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.14 or 0.07460384 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.16 or 1.00100115 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,098,281,720 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.