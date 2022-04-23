Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 341.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $445.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,961. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.