Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,717.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.09 or 0.07430276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00267278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.70 or 0.00794874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.29 or 0.00688080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00088130 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00388778 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

