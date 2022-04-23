LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71.

About LoneStar West (CVE:LSI)

Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.

