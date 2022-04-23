L’Oréal S.A. (LRLCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.8681 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

LRLCY opened at $75.72 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($467.74) to €450.00 ($483.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($279.57) to €282.00 ($303.23) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €458.00 ($492.47) to €339.00 ($364.52) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($364.52) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

