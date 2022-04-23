Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 billion-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.33 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.76.

Shares of LOW opened at $197.06 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tobam raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

