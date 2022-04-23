LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 8.9%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 19,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 693,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

LXU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.79.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LSB Industries by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 123,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

