Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also commented on LUCD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

LUCD stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

