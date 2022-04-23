Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.23

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 1643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

